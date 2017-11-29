While following up on Cheatham County burglary, detectives find gunshot victim in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While following up on a possible suspect in a Cheatham County burglary, detectives found a gunshot victim in North Nashville.

Cheatham County detectives were in the area of 12th Avenue North where there was a vehicle that matched one that from a burglary at Finch’s Country Store on Highway 70 Tuesday night.

Authorities said the owner lives behind the store and chased the suspect. At some point a shot was fired from the store owner’s gun, possibly striking the suspect.

According to Detective Michael Foust, upon approaching the car, a man was found in the backseat of a car that matched the suspect vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right side.

“When we pulled up, he popped his head up and was surprised we were there,” Det. Foust said. “Luckily, we were there because there’s no telling how long he would continue to sit there and he may have died there for all we know.”

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately known.

Detectives said it is unclear if the gunshot victim is the suspect in the burglary.

Additional information is expected to be released later Wednesday.