Which cities are the safest in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new study from a company called Safe Home ranks and reviews home security systems to find the safest cities.

In Tennessee, Brentwood took the number one spot as the safest city in Middle Tennessee, but several local areas made it into the top 10.

After Brentwood, there’s Spring Hill, and then Germantown near Memphis, Gallatin, Collierville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Barlett in Shelby County, and La Vergne.

Safe Home looked at several factors when putting this list together, including the FBI’s crime reporting program. The latest information available was from 2015.

Safe Home also factored in census data to calculate the crime in different areas compared to their populations and the number of police officers a community has.

Nashville ranked No. 18. Smyrna, Clarksville, Columbia, Murfreesboro, and Lebanon were also in the top 20.

Click here to read the full list.