FBI asks public to help in search for missing North Carolina girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — A dive team was called in Wednesday afternoon to help aid in the search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

The little girl, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, was reported missing around 6 a.m. Monday morning when her mother reportedly couldn’t find her. She was last seen when she was put to bed the night before at their home on Dawson Cabin Road.

On Wednesday, the dive team was searching a pond off High Hill Road in Jacksonville, not far from the street Mariah disappeared, and authorities were also seen going door-to-door in the area and talking to neighbors.

The FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office also held a news conference to ask the public for help. People who live in the area are asked to search their properties and report anything that may be out of place.

Anyone that came into contact with members of Mariah Woods’ immediate family on Sunday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, is also asked to call the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100, or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.