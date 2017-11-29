UT Vols win again, 84-60 over Mercer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Grant Williams led the way for the Vols with a game high 21 points as Tennessee moves to 5-1 with a win over Mercer 84-60.

The Vols came out fast from the opening tip leading by double digits just over seven minutes into the game.

Tennessee kept the pressure up as Jordan Bowden knocked down a flurry of three-pointers to give the Vols a 19-point lead at halftime.

Bowden finished with 18 points, including four of five from the three-point line, as Tennessee cruised through the second half to a 24-point victory.

With the win the Vols move to 5-1 on the season getting their second straight win since losing to No. 5 Villanova in the battle for Atlantis.