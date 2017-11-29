Two men arrested after gun pulled at grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after police said they pulled a gun inside a grocery store.

Metro police said two homeless men walked into the Kroger on Kirkwood Avenue and Franklin Pike just after midnight and started filling up a shopping cart.

The two men had previously been banned from the location, and an employee approached them.

One of the men pulled a handgun and threatened to rob them if the employee continued to intervene.

Police arrived and saw the suspect get rid of the gun inside the store.

Officers arrested the two men and charged them with aggravated robbery, public intoxication and possession of a weapon while intoxicated.

Their names have not been released.