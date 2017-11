The Medicare enrollment period is here and it’s a great time to learn about Medicare Advantage plans.

Lisa Wright, a principal consultant with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee says you should start by looking for a plan to covers the doctors you use most often, prescription drugs you take, and the premiums that are most affordable.

This year, they’re on Facebook Live to answer your general questions, or you can stop by their office at 100 Oaks Mall to talk to an advisor.