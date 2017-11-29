Shelbyville police ask for help in search for burglary suspects

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Shelbyville are asking for help tracking down a pair of suspects in an armed burglary case from Thanksgiving.
Surveillance video released by Shelbyville police shows several people break down a door at a home early November 23rd.
Police have since identified two of the suspects in the case.
Camari Davon Cannon and Julian Harris are now wanted for aggravated burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent felony.
Shelbyville police warn the public that both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cannon and Harris is asked to contact Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811.
Shelbyville burglary suspects
Shelbyville burglary suspects x
Latest Galleries
-
Thanksgiving at the mission
-
Thanksgiving at the mission
-
Thanksgiving at the mission
-
Murfreesboro, Shelbyville massage arrests
-
Better Days Barbecue
-
Wayne County stolen items
-
Pet of the Week for Nov. 13, 2017
-
Captain Jeff Kuss Bridge Dedication
-
Music City Star collides with semi
-
LSD bust in Clarksville