Save Our Fairgrounds group files lawsuit against Metro-Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville attorney Jim Roberts has filed a lawsuit against the Metro-Nashville Government over plans for a proposed Major League Soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Roberts, Vice Chairman of Save Our Fairgrounds, says the city council, fair board, and mayor’s office did not follow the city charter in approving the deal.

The goal of the lawsuit is to stop the proposed redevelopment of the fairgrounds, with Roberts arguing the city should not give away millions of dollars in public land to developers.

Former Metro Council member Duane Dominy is listed as a plaintiff on the lawsuit. He says he doesn’t oppose Major League Soccer in Nashville, but says the fairgrounds is not the right place to build a stadium.

News of the suit comes just hours after Nashville was announced as a candidate for an MLS expansion club. The Metro Council has also already approved funding for a stadium.