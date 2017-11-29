Road closures for Nashville Christmas Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual Nashville Christmas Parade is taking place this Saturday in downtown Nashville.

Presented by Tootsie’s and Piedmont Natural Gas, the parade route begins at First Avenue and the Woodland Street Bridge, and then proceeds down First Avenue, up Broadway, and ends at Eighth and Broadway.

The parade steps off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will be televised beginning at 9 a.m. right here on News 2.

Check out the road closures below, and click here for more details on the parade.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

All day – Fifth Avenue will be closed from Demonbreun to Broadway

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Broadway will be closed from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue



Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017

2 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Fifth Avenue will be closed to unauthorized traffic from Demonbreun to Commerce Street

2 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Portions of Broadway will close to traffic from Fourth Avenue to Eighth Avenue

7 a.m. to noon – Portions of Broadway will begin closing to traffic from 13th Avenue to Eighth Avenue

8:30 a.m. to noon – Commerce Street will be closed on the block between Eighth Avenue and Ninth Avenue. Portions of

Ninth Avenue between Broadway and Commerce Street also will be closed during this period

5 a.m. to noon – Woodland Street Bridge to Interstate Drive will be closed for parade assembly

4 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Union Street and Brandon Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue will be closed for assembly

8 a.m. – Side streets from Demonbreun to Church Street will begin closing systematically, along with First Avenue

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – The remaining parade route will reopen behind the last parade element on a rolling basis as the parade progresses to the corner of Eighth and Broadway



All other streets leading to the parade route are expected to be closed throughout the day based on rolling closures with regard to volume of traffic and traffic flow.

Parade officials anticipate the parade to last approximately two hours. Streets will reopen immediately following the parade.