Rishard Matthews to honor Colin Kaepernick for #MyCauseMyCleats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will honor quarterback Colin Kaepernick for this year’s #MyCauseMyCleats initiative.

The initiative gives NFL players a chance to highlight a cause, charity, or movement they feel strongly about when they take the field in Week 13.

This year, Matthews posted on Instagram that he doesn’t have a specific foundation he wants to support, so he’s honoring Kaepernick and his “Know Your Rights” campaign.

Kaepernick has been the center of a national dialogue-turned-controversy on race and national anthem since 2016 when he chose to kneel as the anthem played to bring awareness to social injustice issues in America.

The cleats, designed by custom shoe artist Soles by Sir, have an image of Kaepernick with an afro shaped into a black fist. The cleats are emblazoned with quarterbacks name and “Know Your Rights Camp,” a free campaign for youth fully funded by Kaepernick to raise awareness on higher education, self-empowerment, and how to properly interact with law enforcement.

“He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light,” Matthews wrote on Instagram.

“We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely,” the wide receiver continued.

Photo of cleats courtesy @RishardMatthews on Instagram and the artist, @SolesbySir.