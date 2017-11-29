Police: Woman paid to bring 5 lbs of meth from Atlanta to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested in Nashville on Tuesday after meth was reportedly found inside a bag she was carrying.

Metro police say a continuing investigation between the Major Case Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration led to Iesha Marquez’s arrest.

The young woman told authorities she was paid $2,300 to transport the drugs from Atlanta to Nashville by bus, according to a press release.

Marquez reportedly also said a 16-year-old girl travelling with her would get $500 of the $2,300.

In all, her luggage allegedly contained 5 lbs of meth and 1 lbs of marijuana.

Marquez is charged with possession of meth and marijuana for resale. She is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention.