Police still searching for Clarksville man last seen in March

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are still searching for a Clarksville man who has not been seen in more than nine months.

Bernard Nelson, also known as Poo Poo, was last seen on March 17. He was later reported missing by a family member.

Police said Nelson has not picked up his disability checks since he went missing.

Police said they have checked shelters in Clarksville and Nashville. The 59-year-old has been entered into a nationwide database.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 931-648-0656 Ext. 5145 or the TipsLine at 931-645-8477.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.