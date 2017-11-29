Percy Priest Elementary honored for donating in Food 2 Families drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 wraps up another successful Food 2 Families campaign with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Food 2 Families is our annual food drive that raises food and awareness of hunger issues in our area.

The heart soul of the program is the thousands of school children who compete to gather the most food but learn the true reward is the good feeling of helping someone who needs it.

On Wednesday, we congratulated students at Percy Priest Elementary with T-Rac and the Titans cheerleaders. The school collected over 5,100 food items.

And celebrations were held on Tuesday for the two other schools that won– St. Bernard Academy and Montgomery Bell Academy.

“I brought in just noodles and canned beans, just things that are high protein, things that will be helpful,” said Edward Crane at St. Bernard.

“I was really amazed about how many people in Nashville alone are food insecure. I come from a middle class family and I have never been food insecure. But just to see how many people in this area it was really alarming,” said MBA senior Thomas Deroche.

The top three donor schools in each category got a prize from Cornerstone Financial. Elementary and middle schools got $500 each and high schools got $1,000 each.