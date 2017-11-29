Nashville SC to host MLS team for preseason friendly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first game in Nashville SC’s new home will pit the team against Major League Soccer newcomer Atlanta United FC.

Nashville SC announced on Tuesday they will host Atlanta for their home opener at First Tennessee Park on Feb. 10, 2018.

Nashville SC is playing in its inaugural season in the United Soccer League and will face Atlanta United FC in a preseason friendly. Currently, tickets to the friendly are only available to Nashville SC season ticket holders.

Atlanta completed their first season in Major League Soccer in 2017 with a trip to the playoffs.