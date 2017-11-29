Nashville residents ditch their cars for Uber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When Andrew Goldner moved to Nashville from California more than a year ago, he did not own a car.

His options were to walk or take a ride-share to get around his home turf of Green Hills.

“Almost every single day, I take an Uber somewhere,” Goldner told News 2.

He takes an Uber to the airport for business trips, to meet a client for work and to get groceries.

On average, Goldner estimates he spends about $10 per ride.

“It is substantially cheaper to be taking an Uber than owning a car,” Goldner explained.

He cited no monthly car payment, no insurance, and no cost for gas.

From a convenience standpoint, Goldner said he never has to worry about parking and “can make better use of my time sitting in the car and doing work.”

Goldner is part of a growing trend around Music City and around the world.

“That’s what I use basically to get everywhere — if it’s groceries, if it’s the airport, if it’s anything like that,” another Nashville resident, Allena Staples said.

Across the country, Uber estimates about 10-percent of its riders under 30 years of age have either given up their cars or no longer plan to buy one.

Ride-sharing currently makes up about four-percent of the miles driven around the world, but by the year 2030, JP Morgan estimates that number will be more than 25-percent.

While Goldner is an advocate of ditching the car for ride-sharing, he admits it will not work for everyone.

“If you have kids and you’re shuttling them around constantly, this is probably not going to be the option for you,” Goldner explained. “But I think there’s quite a substantial number of cars on the road now that could switch over from one person driving their car to ride-sharing.”

Goldner said he never has to wait more than ten minutes for an Uber.

“Most of the time, it’s between five and ten minutes that I wait for a car,” Goldner said. “Certainly not like jumping in your own car in the driveway, but really not a big deal.”

Goldner explained “as Nashville becomes more and more popular and more and more crowded as we’re seeing, and more and more people are going to be driving, having less cars on the road is better for everybody.”