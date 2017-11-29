Murfreesboro special census forms distributed

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – People who live in Murfreesboro can expect a special census form in the mail.

The city announced they would mail a second round of census forms to residents starting Nov. 29.

City Planning Director Gay Whitaker says he believes Murfreesboro added at least 20,000 new residents since the last census was conducted in 2011.

Extra residents would lead to more money from the state for public services.

The city mailed the first census forms in October.

About 33% of the forms have since been filled out and returned.

The survey is also available online, but respondents will need a code from the paper copy in order to complete the online form.

Murfreesboro is already planning a door-to-door campaign for those who did not return a completed form.