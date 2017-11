NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial for Patrick Streater, the man accused in the 1996 tanning bed murders of two young women has been pushed back.

During a short bond hearing Wednesday morning, it was revealed new evidence in the case had been discovered. Testing on the evidence would not be complete in time for the January hearing, attorneys said.

In addition to his trial being moved back, the judge in the case also set Streater’s bond at $25,000.