Groundbreaking Wednesday for new mixed-income development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will join local leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new mixed-income development in East Nashville.

Mayor Megan Barry, Metro Council member Brett Withers, Secretary Carson and other local housing leaders will break ground at the development at Kirkpatrick Park near S. 9th Street and Sylvan Street Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

The project will include 94 townhome-like apartments for a variety of income levels.

The development is the second phase of the Envision Cayce project, designed to improve the James A. Cayce Homes in East Nashville.