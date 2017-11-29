Grand jury indicts suspect in gas station clerk’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of shooting and killing a West Nashville gas station clerk in May has now been indicted by a grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Daniel Clark on first degree murder charges.

At the time of the May 1shooting, Clark was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert because he was traveling with 15-year-old Trinity Quinn, who was also present at the time of the shooting.

Police took Clark and Quinn into custody hours after the shooting. Quinn remains in Metro Nashville’s Juvenile Justice Center.

During a court hearing in May, investigators said clerk John Daniel Stevens was shot ten times, including twice in the head.

