SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small bus crashed on Highway 49 in Springfield, closing the road in both directions Wednesday night.

The bus reportedly crashed then caught fire near Wilks Road, closing the highway until at least 11 p.m.

Two people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on their conditions wasn’t released.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the closure could last longer into the night.