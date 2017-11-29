ESPN: Tennessee focusing on Purdue’s Jeff Brohm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteers are highly considering Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN’s Chris Low that Tennessee officials are talking to the coach.

In three years as the head coach at Western Kentucky and one year at Purdue, Brohm has an overall record of 36-16, including going 19-5 in Conference USA and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Brohm led Western Kentucky to three bowls in his tenure there, defeating Central Michigan in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl and South Florida in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl. The team beat Memphis 51-31 in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl, although Brohm had already left for Purdue at that point. Western Kentucky finished #24 in the Associated Press poll in 2015. Under his leadership, Western Kentucky won the Conference USA Championship in 2015 and 2016.

Brohm played quarterback for Louisville and was in the NFL.

During his time in the NFL, he played for the San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, San Fransico 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

Tennessee has also reached out to Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and has had phone conversations with Southern Methodist University coach Chad Morris.

Mike Gundy was also reportedly under consideration for the recently vacated position by Butch Jones. Sources said Tuesday night though the Oklahoma State coach turned down a six-year deal worth $42 million.

UT also backed out of a deal with Greg Schiano over the weekend.

MORE: JOE BIDDLE: Vols fiasco