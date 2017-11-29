Duo accused of lacing drugs with fentanyl in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people accused of lacing drugs with fentanyl were arrested in in Madison on Wednesday.

Metro police said tips from residents about illegal drug activity led to bust on Plymouth Rock Court.

David Buckner, 45, and his girlfriend, Linda Anderson, 60, surrendered after officers arrived and called them outside. Fentanyl posed too much of a risk for them to enter the home.

The drug can be 50 to 100 times as potent as morphine, and even a small amount the size of a grain of salt could be deadly.

Once the couple was in custody, detectives donned protective gear and search the home. Inside, Metro police say they found equipment used to turn fentanyl gel into powder, a pill press, a mirror with traces of fentanyl, and two fentanyl patches.

Buckner is accused of extracting the gel from the patches and the adding it to heroin and methamphetamine, which he then allegedly sold.

Buckner and Anderson are each charged with manufacturing schedule II narcotic, felony drug possession with intent to sell, and child endangerment. The last charge is due to a 3-year-old child who had been living at the residence for approximately two months, according to police.