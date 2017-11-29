Nashville named as finalist for Major League Soccer team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Major League Soccer announced that Nashville, Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento are finalists vying for two expansion soccer clubs.

Final presentations from all four cities will be made December 6 in New York City before MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the League’s Expansion Committee. Mayor Megan Barry and lead investor John Ingram are expected to lead the presentation for Nashville.

“We are excited to be headed back to New York for this next opportunity to strengthen the case that Nashville belongs in the first expansion round,” said Ingram, CEO of Nashville Soccer Holdings. “From soccer fans to elected leaders, Nashville has demonstrated an unprecedented level of enthusiasm for bringing MLS to the city.”

“The leaders of the Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento MLS expansion ownership groups have bold visions and innovative plans for their clubs, stadiums and their involvement in their respective communities,” said Commissioner Garber in a news release Wednesday morning. “We are pleased these highly-respected business and sports leaders have been so determined to bring Major League Soccer to their cities.

A decision on which cities get the teams is expected later this year.

RELATED: Metro Council approves funding on MLS stadium