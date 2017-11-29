Aldi pulls protein bars from shelves amid recall

(WTNH) – If you shop at Aldi’s stores, you won’t find one variety of their protein bars anymore.

The company says they are voluntarily recalling some of their 9.5 oz. boxes of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars packages, with the UPC Code 41498-18695, after a small piece of yellow plastic was found by a consumer.

Aldi removed the bars from store shelves Tuesday.

The only products affected by the recall are the bars that have a best by day of May 24, 2018.

There have been no illnesses or injuries reported.

