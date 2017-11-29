Accused East Nashville murderer surrenders to Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of gunning down a Nashville father and dragging his body into a nearby woodline surrendered to police on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Shanon Pleasant surrendered at the East Precinct sometime Thursday evening on charges of criminal homicide.

Pleasant is accused of killing Horace Whitley, 39, inside his apartment on South Eighth Street on Nov. 21.

His alleged accomplice, 23-year-old Anassadi Henderson, was arrested Monday. Henderson is accused of helping Pleasant drag Whitley’s body into the woods. He faces one count of criminal homicide as an accomplice.