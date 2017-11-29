3rd DeKalb County inmate in custody week after escape

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The third and final inmate who escaped from the DeKalb County jail is back in custody.

Daniel Hamilton was arrested on Tuesday night in Fort Meyers, Florida, one week after he and two other inmates broke out of jail.

According to Sheriff Patrick Ray, the 26-year-old was arrested after being involved in a traffic accident. He was placed in custody and is awaiting extradition back to DeKalb County. He will be charged with escape.

The sheriff said it is believed Hamilton, Jack Mullican Jr. and Bryon Gibbs are believed to have gotten out the back of the jail through a door they pried open.

Mullican was taken into custody last Wednesday morning after someone called dispatch after they heard someone yelling for help in an underground water drain. The man reportedly identified himself as Mullican, one of the escapes from the

jail. He was taken into custody.

Gibbs was arrested on Saturday around 1 p.m. when an Alexandria police officer spotted him standing in the middle of the street.

Police said Gibbs resisted when the officer tried to arrest him and several others who were in the area helped the officer take the 32-year-old into custody. He now faces new charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

During the investigation for the three inmates, three women were arrested on charges of permitting or facilitating an escape.

Margaret Taylor, 40, is accused of picking up and transporting Gibbs and Hamilton in Smithville, knowing they had escaped from the jail. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Jessica Jenkins, 29, is accused of speaking with the inmates by phone before their escape. Gibbs and Hamilton reportedly went straight to her house after they broke out to use her phone to contact someone else to transport them further. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Miranda Johnson, 40, is also accused of picking up and transporting both men knowing they had escaped. Her bond was set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office says although charged with the same thing, these three women, Taylor, Johnson, and Jenkins, are charged individually with separate contacts with both escapees.