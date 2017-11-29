2 Gives Back: Lebanon Police Department

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Each Wednesday we deliver lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving. It’s a part of our 2 gives back program.

On Nov. 29, Paige Hill delivered lunch to the Lebanon Police Department!

Paige spoke with Sgt. PJ Hardy from the department about how Lebanon residents can protect themselves from dreaded porch pirates and the importance of “Take It, Lock It, Hide It” initiative.

The crime of stealing packages from doorsteps is trending up with Christmas approaching and Sgt. Hardy said it’s important for neighbors to keep each other in mind when it comes to watching for criminals stealing packages.

They’re also driving home the point of locking up your items in your vehicle whenever you go out shopping. Sgt. Hardy said it would be better to leave unnecessary items out of the car completely, but if that is not possible to try and hide it in the car.

He also reminded everyone to lock their doors when they’re out or when they’re at home. Car thieves are becoming more brazen and hopping in cars that are running at gas stations, outside homes, or warming up before the drive to work.

You can watch the full interview with Sgt. Hardy below or on the WKRN Facebook page.