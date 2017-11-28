Tailgating stop on I-40 leads Metro officers to 6 lbs of cocaine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they discovered 6 pounds of marijuana unexpectedly after pulling over a car for tailgating.

According to a press release, an officer was watching traffic on Interstate 40 near McCrory Lane when a Nissan Versa was spotted tailgating another car.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Magana Denver, of Texas, pulled over when the officer activated his blue lights, police said.

Police say the officer observed Denver appeared very nervous as he claimed to be traveling from Texas to Mansfield, Ohio, to visit a friend.

Denver then had difficulty coming up with the friend’s name, authorities said, and when asked the name of his passenger, Denver again had difficulty and provided only the first name “Fernando.”

The passenger provided a Pennsylvania ID with the name of Jesus Osbaldo Nuno, 22, of Norristown.

Metro police said the 19-year-old told the officer there were no weapons or drugs in the car and gave him permission to check. When the back seat bench was lifted, he discovered the three bricks of cocaine, according to the press release.

Denver and Nuno are charged with possession of cocaine for resale. Their bonds are set at $250,000 each.