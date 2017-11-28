Survey: 31 percent report falling victim to ‘porch pirates’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, a man accused of stealing packages off the porches of least five homes was arrested in Nashville.

With the increasing popularity and ease of online shopping, theft of packages from porches has become all the more common.

In fact, according to Adobe Analytics, online shopping on Cyber Monday 2017 notched a new record for most online sales in one day, an indication that this type of crime is not going away anytime soon.

Shorr Packaging Corp., a packaging distribution company with offices in La Vergne, conducted a survey of 1,000 shoppers to examine how often theft of packages from porches was occurring.

Thirty-one percent of respondents of the survey said they had experienced package theft.

Thieves who steal packages from porches have garnered their own nickname – porch pirates.

According to Shorr Packaging’s survey, 35 percent of participants said they sent a package somewhere other than their home, to prevent it from being stolen.

The commander of Metro Nashville Police’s West Precinct spoke about trying to prevent this type of crime.

“There are different things you can do, as far as with your deliveries. You can talk to a neighbor, you can have [packages] delivered to a neighbor. Usually most of the [delivery] services now, when you buy something, you’ll know that package is coming that day. So, let your neighbor or a friend or family know that you’ve got this package coming, that you want to make sure it gets off your porch as soon as possible, and to be looking out for those kind of things,” Commander Marlene Pardue said.

Of the 1,000 people surveyed by Shorr, 63 percent of respondents said they receive packages three or more times a month. Thirty seven percent said they receive one to two packages deliveries per month.

