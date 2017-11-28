Sonny Melton’s wife to be Titans’ 12th man Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced that Las Vegas shooting victim Sonny Melton’s wife will be the team’s honorary 12th man Sunday.

Sonny shielded his wife Heather from bullets while as many as 1,100 rounds were fired on Oct. 1 during a Jason Aldean performance at a music festival.

The Big Sandy man was among the 58 people who were killed.

Sonny was a nurse at Henry County Medical Center in West Tennessee and his wife Heather works as an orthopedic surgeon.

The Titans introduced the “12th Titan” concept in 2010 as a way to recognize fans who come out and support the team.

The Titans play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

