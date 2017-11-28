POLL: Do you think the president’s tax reform bill will pass by the end of the year?

President Trump met with Sen. Mitch McConnell Monday and said they’re working together on tax reform and getting along ‘better than ever.’ But Tennessee Republican Bob Corker won’t say whether he’ll vote for the tax reform bill. And Top Democrats in Congress abruptly pulled out of a White House meeting after President Trump’s Twitter attack Tuesday morning.

