MTA security top of mind teenager shot to death on Madison bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – About 4,500 students rely on MTA buses every day to get to school, making up more than 20 percent of ridership.

There are real concerns about safety after 18-year old Tyvonceea Hayden was shot and killed Monday while on a bus in Madison.

MTA officials told News 2 that there are between three and nine cameras monitoring the situation on each bus.

Mother of three Tameka Buckley told News 2 her children ride MTA buses every day to and from school, and she is terrified for her children’s safety after Monday’s shooting death.

“It is very scary for their safety. It is very scary,” said Buckley.

Other people News 2 spoke with said the deadly shooting was not the first concerning crime they have been aware of involving teenagers at the bus stop.

“One time there was an all-out brawl with some students. I have witnessed the stairs being used for not what stairs are supposed to be used for,” said Cherie Allen who works in the area.

MTA spokeswoman Amanda Clelland told News 2 that at Music City Central there are a combination of police officers and on-site security throughout all hours of operation. We also learned that this past summer, MTA changed is code of conduct policy surrounding guns on buses.

“Right now, unauthorized weapons are not allowed on the buses or on the facilities. So in the event that someone is seen carrying a weapon, we are allowed to pull them aside to determine whether or not it is an authorized weapon and then we can act appropriately,” said Clelland.

She also told News 2 the bus driver handled Monday’s shooting death according to protocol, but they will determine what they could do better.

“We strive to provide the safest environment. We strive to do that for everyone whether you are riding to and from work, whether you are running errands throughout the day, to appointments or to or from school,” said Clelland.