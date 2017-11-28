Mail carrier shot, killed at post office in Atlanta suburb



ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a woman postal worker was shot in the head and killed outside Atlanta Monday night.

U.S. Postal Service spokesman Rick Badie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that postal inspectors are investigating the Monday night shooting, which occurred in DeKalb County.

A witness tells WSB-TV he saw the gunman hanging out at a laundromat next door to the post office. He approached the young woman in a dock area and fired 4 shots.

The victim had apparently just started working at the DeKalb post office branch about a month ago.

Police are searching for a suspect.