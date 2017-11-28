Madison residents learn more about Let’s Move Nashville transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville slows to a crawl, many are hoping to get things moving again.

Tuesday night the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) hosted another open house to offer information about the proposed $5.2 billion Let’s Move Nashville plan.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry proposed the plan, which includes light rail lines, a downtown tunnel, and rapid bus services.

Tuesday night’s meeting was held in Madison to offer information about how the plan would impact the area.

One of the light rail lines would travel up Gallatin Pike, from downtown to Briley Parkway, the southern border of Madison.

Steve Bland, CEO of MTA, says the proposal would make services faster and more reliable for the area.

“If you’re specifically in Madison, linking up with both neighborhood circulators, local bus service, what we call our frequent transit network on the bus lines… connecting into that rail line would really expand people’s mobility options.”

Abby Eitner has lived in Madison for ten years. She likes the plan, but doesn’t think the light rail line goes far north enough on Gallatin Pike.

“I think we need to push just like they did over at Charlotte, for it to go to at least Old Hickory Boulevard, if not farther,” said Eitner.

Bland said some of the proposed light rail lines, including Gallatin Pike, could be expanded in the future. The Gallatin Pike line could be expanded as far as Rivergate. The Charlotte Pike line could be expanded out to Bellevue at some point in the future.

The Metro Council will likely vote in January on whether to put the Let’s Move Nashville plan on the ballot for a May 1, 2018 countywide vote.