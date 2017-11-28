‘I had no idea’: Man speaks amid drug overdose death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man arrested as part of a drug overdose death investigation says he had nothing to do with it.

Investigators say 30-year-old Chad Judkins died from a heroin overdose on Saturday.

Christopher Stefko is now charged with second-degree for allegedly supplying the drugs that killed the Cheatham County man.

Zach Oden was a passenger in Stefko’s car when drug agents stopped them. He told News 2 he didn’t have anything to do with Judkins’ death.

“I just happened to have possession on me, and I said, ‘I got to run up to Pleasant View,’ and the next thing I know, we are being stopped with six different task force officers, and they said he is being charged with second-degree murder and it shocked me. I had no idea,” Oden said.

Drug agents allege the drugs that were sold to Judkins were laced with fentanyl.

“That’s what it is – allegations. I find it hard to believe that is the only person he know that would ever been able to supposedly supply him with that. I hate it all around if that is what happened, but at the same time, nobody forced him to do anything. You know, to charge someone for that, you know, it’s a double-edge sword,” Oden said.

He continued, “I’ve gone through addiction problems for a long time, and nobody forces me to do anything, but at the same time, I am the one who seeks it out, but as far as him selling heroin – I know nothing about that.”

Oden is charged with possession and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

He said the charges are a misunderstanding and he plans to argue with the judge.

News 2 also learned the heroin problem in Cheatham County is so bad the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have reached out to the sheriff’s department to work on solutions.