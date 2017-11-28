4 Juveniles arrested after 100 mph chase in 2 counties; police recover stolen car, gun

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police pursuit that started in Mount Juliet and reached speeds up to 100 mph ended early Tuesday morning in Nashville, with 4 teens under arrest.

Police tell News 2 they were chasing a vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in a carjacking in Nashville on November 25th.

When officers tried to pull the driver over he took off. They used spike strips to stop the car near Briley Parkway and I-40 East. The stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a wall near Gallatin Pike.

Police say there were four juveniles inside the vehicle when it crashed. They tried tried to run from the scene but police captured them after a foot chase. All were arrested. No names have been released.

Police also say they found a handgun inside the vehicle that was stolen from a Rutherford County gun store.