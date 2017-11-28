ESPN: Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy in talks with UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sources confirmed Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had conversations about coaching for Tennessee.

ESPN says Gundy spoke with Tennessee representatives on the phone about the job.

The sources told ESPN’s Chris Low that Gundy has not met with anyone in-person.

WATE has learned there is a private University of Tennessee aircraft planning to fly from Knoxville to Stillwater, Oklahoma, Tuesday afternoon.

The coach was a consideration for the Volunteers in 2013, however, the school hired Butch Jones.

Gundy has been the head coach for the Cowboys for 13 years. In college, he was a quarterback for the school.