Crossville teen last seen at school still missing after nearly 2 weeks

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old from Crossville.

Melida Gabriel Perez was last seen on Nov. 16 around 3:30 p.m. at Stone Memorial High School.

According to police, Melida is possibly with an adult man and is believed to be traveling to South Carolina.

She is four feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Melida is from Guatemala and does not speak English, according to her guardian.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 931-484-7231 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.