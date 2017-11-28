Cigna HealthSpring in MetroCenter receives letter with ‘cyanide’ written on it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene after Cigna HealthSpring in MetroCenter received a mailed letter with the word “cyanide” on it Tuesday morning.

It happened at the building located in the 500 block of Great Circle Road. As a precaution some employees were evacuated from the building for a brief time. They have since been allowed back inside.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department remain at the scene.

HAZMAT crews were also called to the scene. Crews are suited up and it is not believed the letter has been inspected yet.

Additional information was not released.