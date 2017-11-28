Brush fire near Nissan Stadium closes lanes of I-24 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brush fire near Nissan stadium sent smoke over Nashville interstates Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say the brush fire was contained around 2 p.m. but remained on the scene to ensure it’s put out.

Traffic was temporarily stopped near the stadium near the Interstate 24/65 interchange, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Lanes were expected to reopen at 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, and no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Our ongoing dry weather continues to elevate the risk for brush fires across Middle Tennessee.

Our crews have a brush fire on I-24 contained. Firefighters continue to fight the fire. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 28, 2017