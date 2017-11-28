Amy Grant to perform at Lipscomb’s annual Lighting of the Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Famed Gospel singer Amy Grant is set to perform Tuesday afternoon at Lipscomb University’s annual Lighting of the Green.

The event celebrates the start of the start of the holiday season on the school’s campus in the Allen Arena Mall.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with the free holiday concert at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will conclude with the lighting of outdoor Lipscomb’s Christmas tree.

News 2 will stream to performance and Lighting of the Green beginning at 5 p.m. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.