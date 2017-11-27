Tragic shooting outside home prompts family to move from South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family has decided to move out of their Nashville home after their loved one was shot to death while getting the trash can outside.

Ruxin Wang died earlier this month outside his home on Claiborne Street. He and his wife had just moved to Nashville from China to live with their son.

While the search for his killers continues, his family has decided to find a new place to live.

“Right after the tragedy happened, my mom was having nightmares. Quite a few nights, my mom just ran up to my room and she was crying and it was incredibly difficult,” said Yun Wang, Ruxin Wang’s son.

Wang told News 2 after his father was shot to death while gathering his trash can on Nov. 9, he has been dealing with fear and anxiety.

He said worrying about his mother’s safety is overwhelming.

“Seeing him suffer, her suffer through loss of her partner for so many years, it’s so painful. Nobody should ever experience this. There is a million ways people can pass away. This is not the way,” said Wang.

“The community needs a better environment. The community needs safety. Everyone should feel safe in their home, and to be able to play in the yard and to take out the trash,” he continued.

Young Ling, Wang’s wife, told News 2 that being in the house is too painful and she has lost the dearest person her life.

Monday morning, the family said their goodbyes to Ruxin Wang. His wife rode in his hearse along a county road and they passed Percy Priest Lake, one of Wang’s favorite places to visit in Nashville.

“The ride is about 30, 40 minutes, so we were just chatting in the car, how much my dad enjoyed traveling, how much he loved Nashville, the country road that he rode his bike on so many times. He was cremated this morning at 9:15,” said Wang.

Police told News 2 that they are pursuing strong lead in the case, but as of Monday, they have not made any arrests. If you have any information, call our partners at Crime Stoppers. The number is 615-74-CRIME.