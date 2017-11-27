Top schools honored for winning Food 2 Families competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two area schools were honored Monday for their efforts to fight hunger in our community through the Food 2 Families drive.

News 2 and the Second Harvest Food Bank held pep rallies at St. Bernard Academy and Montgomery Bell Academy to meet the students who collected the most food.

News 2’s Anne Holt and Good Morning Nashville anchor Nikki Burdine hosted the pep rallies, with a special message from Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard.

Titans cheerleaders and mascot T-Rac made special appearances, along with a representative from Cornerstone Financial.

At MBA, 755 students collected 69,557 food items. They won the high school competition, with 92 items per student. Cornerstone Financial presented the school with a check for $1,000.

St. Bernard Academy won the middle school competition, with 344 students collecting 4,164 items. That’s 12 items per student. The school won a check for $500.

A rally at Percy Priest Elementary, which won the elementary school category, will take place on Wednesday.

Fifty schools across the area participated in the Food 2 Families drive, which ran between Aug. 29 and Oct. 31. Together they brought in an impressive 302,000 food items.

The top three donor schools in each category will get a prize from Cornerstone Financial. Elementary and middle schools get $500 each and high schools get $1,000 each.

Below is a list of top schools:

Elementary Schools

Percy Priest Elementary

Lascassas Elementary

New Hope Academy

Middle Schools

St. Bernard Academy

Coopertown Middle School

Meigs Academic Magnet

High Schools

Montgomery Bell Academy

Hendersonville High School

South Haven Christian School