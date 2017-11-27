Smith County man recounts terrifying night stepfather allegedly opened fire

GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who says his stepfather tried to kill him and his mom before shooting at deputies is recounting the terrifying night with News 2.

The turn of events began Saturday night when Smith County deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Tribble Lane in Gordonsville.

Deputies said when they arrived someone began shooting at the them from a wood line. The deputies reportedly returned fire and hit Stayce Nash.

PREVIOUS: Smith County man charged with attempted murder

Nash’s stepson, Scotty Sevier, told News 2 he had a good relationship with his stepdad. He says Nash has been part of the family for more than 30 years.

The two lived on the same property and even worked together, but something snapped Saturday night as he says Nash nearly killed both him and his mom.

“My stepdaddy come around the corner firing a pistol,” he explained.

It’s been a nightmare that Sevier can’t seem to wake from.

“It just replays through your mind over and over, being shot at with a 45 caliber pistol,” he said.

He told News 2 Nash went on a shooting rampage that night, first shooting his mom Dora.

“Once in her stomach with a 45,” Sevier noted.

His mom called him for help, but Sevier says Nash then showed up at his house threatening to kill him and his girlfriend.

“He just had this crazy look on his face, telling her that he was going to kill us,” Sevier explained.

As the couple ran for cover, he says Nash fired two shots at him, two shots at his girlfriend, and shot through the front of the house.

One of the bullets grazed Sevier’s back pocket; he says his wallet may have saved him.

“When I rounded the corner is when he shot me in the, in my pocket, and it got my wallet. I got lucky,” he told News 2.

Sevier hopes Nash stays behind bars, fearful he could target his family again.

“He tried to take our life,” he added.

Sevier says his mom is recovering at the hospital in stable condition.

Nash is behind bars facing attempted murder charges. The 55-year-old was booked into the Smith County jail and is being held on $150,000 bond.