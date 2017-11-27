UT coaching search dominates sports talk radio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even though the Tennessee Titans are tied for first place in the AFC South, the sports radio shows around the state were dominated with talk of the University of Tennessee football coaching search.

A day after UT reportedly offered the head coaching job to Greg Schiano and then pulled the offer, criticism of how the episode was handled is just getting started.

At 102.5 The Game in Nashville, callers jammed the phone lines for hours Monday afternoon, eager to share their thoughts on the situation.

Jared & the GM co-host Floyd Reese, who served as general manager for the Titans for more than a decade, said UT athletic director John Currie shouldn’t let public opinion get in the way of him doing his job.

“The old adage in football always is, ‘If you listen to the fans, pretty soon you’ll be a fan,’” Reese said. “Because you’re not going to hold this kind of job very long.”

Co-host Jared Stillman said the bungling of the coaching hire so far is a disaster for the program.

“I think this is worse than worst-case scenario,” Stillman told News 2. “I don’t think anyone saw this national disaster of a search coming. We thought it was bad when Charlie Strong turned them down and Larry Fedora Turned them down in 2012. But this is hands-down worse.”

Stillman says UT now will likely have to settle for a less desirable coach to fill Butch Jones’ spot.