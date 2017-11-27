Reba McEntire hosts ‘CMA Country Christmas’ tonight on News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstar Reba McEntire is hosting this year’s “CMA Country Christmas” concert.

The two-hour holiday celebration will include performances by McEntire, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Chris Young, among others.

The special was taped at the Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 14 and is the first time McEntire has hosted the eighth annual concert.

“Christmas is such a special time. It reminds me of growing up in Oklahoma and singing carols with my family,” said McEntire. “I’m just tickled to join a group of some of my best country buddies onstage to celebrate the holiday season. This is where my love of music began.”

“CMA Country Christmas” airs on News 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.