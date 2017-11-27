Police: Man dies after being shot on MTA bus in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a man who was critically shot on an MTA bus in Madison Monday afternoon has died.

It happened around the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Due West Avenue.

The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old, surrendered to police a short time later and remains in custody. His identity has not been released.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

The victim has yet to be identified, and police spokesman Don Aaron said he was not carrying an ID.

Immediately after the shooting, the bus was cordoned off with crime scene tape and all passengers were taken off.

MTA officials said they are fully cooperating with police.

