Nashville man arrested for stealing packages from 6 porches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of swiping packages from the porches of at least five homes in Nashville.

Metro police say Jovari Shaw, 25, admitted to his involvement after surveillance photos and video led authorities to him.

Surveillance reportedly caught him getting out of a gray Nissan Altima, taking the packages, and then driving off.

Shaw is accused of taking packages from homes on five different Nashville streets—Forrest Avenue, Craig Avenue, Haden Court, Halcyon Avenue, and 12th Avenue South.

He is charged with five counts of theft.

