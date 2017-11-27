Most Wanted: Man granted furlough, doesn’t return to Sumner County jail

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Aggravated assault, probation violation, theft and DUI are the charges that left Rob Renn locked up in the Sumner County jail without bond.

When Renn was granted a furlough for a doctor’s appointment in October 2016, he was released into the custody of his father.

Renn never returned to jail.

“We contacted the doctor’s office and learned that the doctor’s appointment was a little bit later in the day than what was expected, and he never showed to that appointment,” Detective Eddie Cripps with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office told News 2.

Sometime after Renn vanished, his father passed away.

“We expected to find him at the funeral. He didn’t show up at the funeral,” Detective Cripps said. “It’s never any fun to have to be constantly looking over your shoulder looking for what may happen next.”

Detective Cripps said Renn is believed to be with his former roommate and possible girlfriend, Shirley Chaffin, who is also known as Denise.

Chaffin is also wanted for failure to appear and has a pending case for driving on a revoked license.

Her appearance has been known to vary. Some pictures show her with short dark hair, while in others, she has long blond hair.

“You don’t know what her intent is, and she could certainly change and go back or forward as far as her hair or growing it out longer, or coloring it, those sorts of things, and that could go the same for Mr. Renn,” Detective Cripps said.

Investigators scoped out the Gallatin residence where Renn and Chaffin were last known to live, but there was no sign of them.

“Mr. Renn’s been in a lot of trouble, and he could potentially be a problem,” Detective Cripp said. “We don’t want to see him any more of a problem than he already is.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Renn or Chaffin is asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.