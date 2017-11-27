Man wanted for stealing from cars parked at Gallatin churches, restaurants

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are searching for a man wanted for breaking in to several vehicles parked at churches and restaurants Sunday.

The suspect reportedly broke out windows of the vehicles and took cash, ID cards and credit cards between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Surveillance cameras captured the man using one of the stolen credit cards at the Tennessee Market on Broadway and the First Stop Market on North Water in Gallatin. The department posted on its Facebook page the man purchased three cartons of cigarettes.

He was seen driving away in a dark blue Chevy Trailblazer, possibly with a Kentucky license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.